EDWARDSVILLE – Plans for a pair of new parks in Edwardsville are moving forward with unanimous City Council approval.

Aldermen on Tuesday approved a $58,000 agreement with TWM Inc. to prepare plans for two new parks in the city – one on Benton Street and another on the corner of Governors’ Parkway and Gerber Road.

Benton Street Park will serve as a small “pocket park” at the intersection of Benton Street and Park Street, according to the agreement between the city and TWM. The park will include a swing set, sidewalk and small climbing features.

Map Loading...

Article continues after sponsor message

Plans for “Gerber Park” include an 8-foot-wide shared use path spanning approximately 1,000 feet, a 12-space parking lot, and necessary storm water management systems. A future “open play area” is also planned at the park, pending a grading plan which will also account for the parking lot and shared use path.

Map Loading...

Alderman William Krause said TWM will offer opportunities for public comments and feedback on both park projects, which they will take into consideration as they develop a “plan of action” for both sites.

TWM will provide site and grading plans, project coordination for playground configuration, and project details for the Benton Street Park, set to be located at 211 S. Benton St. TWM will also handle site, grading, utility, and landscape plans, along with other project details, for Gerber Park.

For both sites, TWM has agreed to provide one complete set of plans, specifications and estimates; the firm will also handle various responsibilities throughout the project bidding process, including preparation of the bid notice, recommendation and notice of award, notice to proceed, and more. Under the agreement, all bid documents will be “complete and ready to bid” by this fall.

The city has agreed to pay TWM a $58,000 lump sum payment for these services, which will be funded using Edwardsville Enhancement Funds with reimbursement from the Edwardsville Community Foundation Kriege Grant fund.

More like this: