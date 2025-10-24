Edwardsville City Council Meeting (10-21-25)

EDWARDSVILLE – A water main running through downtown Edwardsville, which dates back to 1892, is set to be replaced under a $4.8 million contract approved on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025.

City Council members this week unanimously approved an item awarding the North Main Street Water Main and Streetscape Improvements contract to Keller Construction, Inc.

The project consists of replacing the water main and streetscape items – including driveways, curbs, and other features – as well as resurfacing a section of North Main Street.

The construction area spans from about 250 feet north of Hillsboro Avenue, near the Madison County Administration Building and MCT Bus Station, to approximately 200 feet south of Vandalia Street, near Walgreens and NAPA Auto Parts.

The water main in the 100 block of North Main Street dates back over 130 years to 1892. At Tuesday’s meeting, Alderwoman Jennifer Warren described this replacement project as “a long time coming.”

“This is a long time coming and a very exciting project,” Warren said. “We do have a grant that will partially pay for this improvement project as well.”

The City of Edwardsville announced in 2022 that it had been awarded nearly $2.87 million as part of the Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Capital program to “to rebuild its water and sewer system on a portion of Main Street and to add pedestrian-friendly streetscape improvements.”

In an August 2025 update, the city announced construction on the water main and streetscape project is expected to begin in January of 2026.

A full recording of the Oct. 21, 2025 Edwardsville City Council meetings is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

