EDWARDSVILLE - The fourth phase of a project to build a shared use path along part of Highway 157 in Edwardsville is officially underway following City Council approval on Tuesday.

The city has been awarded $390,400 in federal CMAQ grant funds to build a shared use path along 0.37 miles of Highway 157 from West Schwarz Street to Enclave Boulevard.

Edwardsville City Council members unanimously approved a joint funding agreement with the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) for the project’s construction. Under the terms of the agreement, this phase of the project is set to be completed within five years.

Aldermen also approved $97,600 in matching funds which, in addition to the federal grant, brings the project total to $488,000. Warren said the $97,600 is the city’s portion of the project funds, but noted they would be covered by a grant from the Metro East Park and Recreation District (MEPRD).

Under a separate agreement to allocate these matching funds, the State of Illinois has agreed to handle the bid notification and letting process for the shared use path project. Alderman SJ Morrison said upon the item’s approval on Tuesday, bids for Phase 4 would open starting in January of 2025.

Both agreements passed by votes of 7-0, officially setting the shared use path project’s fourth phase in motion.

