EDWARDSVILLE - The Annual Edwardsville American Legion Post 199 Fourth of July Celebration begins at 5 p.m. Saturday and will once again have assorted activities and fun for the entire family.

Ron Swaim, a spokesperson for the event, said the Edwardsville American Legion Fourth gathering has an array of food, fun, and fireworks.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase beginning at 5 p.m., Swaim said. There also will kids activities available from the start of the evening. A free shuttle service is available from Lincoln Middle School and Eden Church, starting at 4:30 p.m.

Swaim said those attending can set up lawn chairs in the upper parking lot or anywhere on the American Legion grounds. Disabled parking is available only at Legion parking lots. People are advised otherwise to use shuttles to and from their designated locations. No outside alcohol is allowed, it must be purchased at the Legion bar.

“Many people also watch the fireworks from their neighborhoods,” Swaim said. “It is a community-wide event with a long tradition.”

From 3 to 7 p.m. Dan Sprout will perform in the American Legion lounge. The Edwardsville Municipal Band will perform a free concert at 7 p.m.

The fireworks display takes place at dusk.

