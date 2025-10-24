EDWARDSVILLE — Federal employees affected by the ongoing government shutdown can receive a free dinner Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Edwardsville Post 199, located at 58 S. State Route 157.

The event is organized by Denise Elzie, senior vice commander of the American Legion Post 199 and a retired Master Sergeant with 20 years of service in the Air Force. Elzie, who has lived across the country and feels she understands the strain in the situation faced by furloughed federal workers. She said the dinner aims to provide relief for those experiencing financial hardship during the shutdown.

“We know a lot of people are working without pay or have no income right now, and they are struggling to make ends meet,” Elzie said. “This is not just for veterans; many federal employees are affected as well.”

The meal, prepared by Chef Abel of Vita’s Kitchen On The Hill, includes chicken Alfredo pasta, mostaccioli pasta, garden salad, and breadsticks. Donations from families and friends helped fund the first dinner, while the cooks will offer their time and labor to make the meal a success.

Organizers hope to continue offering free dinners every Sunday at the post until the government reopens. Attendees are asked to bring proof of government employment or a government ID. RSVPs are appreciated, but walk-ins are welcome. For more information or to RSVP, contact Edwardsville Post 199 at 618-656-9774.

The Edwardsville Post is located near Scott Air Force Base, an area where many federal employees reside. The effort reflects a community response to the challenges posed by the shutdown.

