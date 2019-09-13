EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville American Legion Post 199 has a big day planned Saturday when it celebrates the 100th anniversary of the post.

The Edwardsville Legion Post and Ladies Auxiliary of Edwardsville invite veterans, the family of veterans and the public to join them in celebrating the 100th anniversary of service to the community Saturday. The event is set from 1:30 p.m. to dusk.

“We have quite a bit going on that day,” Ron Swaim, one of the event coordinators, said. “We have Sen. Crowe and Rep. Bristow and Katie Stuart planning to be there. We will honor the 20 World War I veterans who have pavers now on our lounge patio.”

There will be hot dogs, chicken thighs, hamburgers and brats available for those in attendance.

Article continues after sponsor message

The schedule is as follows:

1:30 p.m. - Honor Guard presentation.

2 p.m. - Free BBQ (pig Roast) w sides until they run out.

3:30 p.m. - WW I Paver Ceremony

4 p.m. - The United States Air Force Band of Mid-America performance.

Dusk - Short program fireworks display.

More like this: