EDWARDSVILLE - People looking for something to do tonight can visit the Edwardsville American Legion, 58 S. St. Route 157 in Edwardsville for the annual Fireworks Festival.

There is a carnival for children this evening and plenty of games for kids.

Skylark Brothers featuring Jack Twesten will be the lead entertainment and is performing before the 9 p.m. fireworks display, then afterward at 9:30 p.m.

Sandy Huber, one of the coordinators for the American Legion, said the fireworks display should be excellent and encouraged everyone to come out and view it and enjoy the evening.

"It should be a great fireworks display and a lot of fun for the children," Huber said before the event.

