Listen to the story

BELLEVILLE – Here are the Alton, Edwardsville and Granite City representatives on the Southwestern Conference All-Conference teams for the fall 2016 sports seasons:

GIRLS GOLF

EDWARDSVILLE: Addasyn Zellar, first team; Kayla Weinacht, second team; Jessica Benson, third team; Sydney Sahuri, third team

ALTON: Morgan Bemis, second team; Annie Maynard, third team

BOYS GOLF

EDWARDSVILLE: Luke Babington, first team; Ben Tyrell, first team; Tanner White, first team; Spencer Patterson, second team; Jon Ratterman, second team; Blake Burris, third team

ALTON: Ryan Boyd, third team; Dalton Lahue, third team

GRANITE CITY: Riley Brown, third team

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

EDWARDSVILLE: Franky Romano, first team; Roland Prenzler, first team; Dan Powell, first team; Max Hartmann, second team; Zach Walters, second team; Todd Baxter, third team

ALTON: Arie Macias, second team; Kelvin Cummings, third team; Evan Rathgeb, third team

GRANITE CITY: Andrew O'Keefe, first team; Will O'Keefe, second team

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

EDWARDSVILLE: Jaycie Hudson, first team; Melissa Spencer, first team; Abby Korak, first team; Abby Schrobilgen, first team; Julianna Determan, second team; Maddie Miller, second team; Victoria Vegher, second team

FOOTBALL

OFFENSE

EDWARDSVILLE: Daval Torres, first team; Dionte Rodgers, first team; RJ Evans, second team; Lucas Davis, first team; Cale Warrer, second team; Jacob Stellhorn, third team

Article continues after sponsor message

ALTON: Jonathan Bumpers, first team; Cody Markle, first team

GRANITE CITY: Kendrick Williba, second team; Freddy Edwards, second team; Stephen Jenkins, second team; TaMojia Johnson, third team

DEFENSE

EDWARDSVILLE: Jason Queen, first team; Kendall Abdur-Rahman, second team; Cyress Ahart, first team; Andrew Holderer, second team; A.J. Epenesa, first team; Tate Rujawitz, first team; Nathan Kolesa, second team

ALTON: Ahmad Sanders, third team; Charles Miller, third team; Ryan Kane, third team

GRANITE CITY: Eugene Williba, third team; Kyle Thompson, second team

KICKER/PUNTER

EDWARDSVILLE: Riley Patterson, third-team punter, first-team kicker

ALTON: CJ Nasello, second-team punter

BOYS SOCCER

EDWARDSVILLE: Mohammad Hamad, first team; Zach Timmerman, first team; Alec Mills, second team; Bayne Noll, third team; Daniel Hentz, third team; Daniel Picchotti, second team

ALTON: Skylar Funk, first team; CJ Nasello, second team; Levi Davis, second team; Steven Nguyen, third team; Matthew Paulda, third team; Braden Flanigan, third team

GRANITE CITY: Lucas Rainwater, first team; Latrell Smith, second team; Alex Moore, second team; Nathan Tanthavong, third team

GIRLS TENNIS

EDWARDSVILLE: Natalie Karibian, first team; Abby Cimarolli, first team; Morgan Colbert/Grace Desse, first team; Mackenzie Cadigan/Maria Mezo, first team

ALTON: Abby Fischer, first team; Hannah Macias, first team; Sam Clayton/Maddie Saenz, third team

GRANITE CITY: Kourtney Singleton, third team; Ashley Peck, third team

More like this: