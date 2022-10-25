CLASS 3A AT QUINCY

Edwardsville’s Emily Nuttall finished third as the Tigers placed three runners in the top ten to win the team title at Quincy’s Bob Mays Park.

The Tigers took the team championship with 39 points, with O’Fallon coming in second with 48 points, Normal Community was third with 59 points, the host Blue Devils were fourth with 89 points, Pekin was fifth with 139 points, Granite City claimed the sixth and final team spot with 188 points, seventh place went to Belleville West with 202 points, in eighth place was Collinsville with 223 points and in ninth place was the co-team of Decatur Eisenhower/MacArthur. Alton and Belleville East also had runners in the field, but not enough to record a team score.

O’Fallon’s Ellie Bush and Brittney Brown placed in the top two spots, with Bush winning with a time of 18:35.0, with Brown just right behind at 18:35.3. Nuttal was third at 18:57.1, nipping Quincy’s Olivia Scheuring, who’s fourth-place time was 18:58.0.

The Tigers’ Madison Popelar was fifth at 18:58.1, sixth place went to Allison Ince of Normal Community, who was in at 19:14.2, while teammate Lily Cavanaugh was seventh at 19:22.1, Edwardsville’s Emma Patrick was eighth at 19:25.5, ninth place went to Saya Spells of the Panthers at 19:33.8 and rounding out the top ten was Alexandria Meyers of the Blue Devils, who had a time of 19:40.8.

The five individual qualifiers were Sophia Helfrich of Alton, whose time was 22:19.9, Catherine Myers of Belleville East at 21:40.1, the Redbirds’ Monica Klockemper at 22:19.9, Brooke Stubbs of Belleville West at 23:01.9 and Catalina Jiminez-Magana of Collinsville at 23:15.2.

To go along with the Tigers’ top three runners, Dylan Peel came in at 19:48.1, Riley Knoyle was home at 19:57.5, Maya Lueking had a time of 20:13.2, and Antonella DeAvila was home at 20:36.5.

Emilee Franklin was the leader for the Warriors with a time of 20:52.4, Lauryn Fenoglio was in at 22:04.7, Lydia Harris’ time was 24:29.1, Mercedez Daniels had a time of 26:59.8, Reina Campos-Martinez was in at 28:30.5 and Rowan Wallace had a time of 33:44.1.

In addition to Jiminez-Magana’s qualifying time, the Kahoks saw Claire Garkie come in at 26:18.8, Morgan Laing was in at 26:25.2, Georgia Cox had a time of 26:36.9 and Danielle Cary was in at 28:39.9.

In addition to Helfrich and Klockemper’s qualifying times, the Redbirds saw Alayna Rabozzi in at 23:19.3.

The qualifying teams and individuals all move on to the Normal Community sectional next Saturday, with all three state meets taking place on Nov. 5 in its traditional home of Detweiler Park in Peoria.

CLASS 3A AT QUINCY

O’Fallon swept the top three spots individually, taking five of the top ten, while Edwardsville placed two in the top ten as the Tigers came in second in the regional at Bob Mays Park.

The Panthers won the team title with 20 points, with Edwardsville in second at 63 points, the host Blue Devils were third at 114 points, fourth place went to Normal Community at 124 points, Belleville East came in fifth with 171 points and Alton got the sixth and final team spot into the sectional with 174 points. Seventh place went to Belleville West at 178 points, Pekin was eighth with 181 points, the Decatur Eisenhower/MacArthur co-op team was ninth at 207 points, Granite City came in 10th with 287 points and Collinsville was 11th with 288 points.

The Panthers captured the first three places, with Dylan Ybarra winning with a time of 15:49.8, Eli Greenstreet was second at 16:03,9 and Zach Thoman third at 16:07.7. Eric McClelland of Quincy was fourth at 16:14.1, with Perulfi coming in fifth at 16:20.5, O’Fallon’s Robert Wocking was sixth at 16:24.6, Hugh Davis of the Tigers came in seventh at 16:26.2, Ethan Nieroda of O’Fallon was eighth at 16:28.1, Noah O’Renic of Belleville West was ninth, taking the first individual qualifying berth at 16:29.1 and Eisenhower’s Cale Smith rounded out the top ten, taking the second individual spot at 16:31.1, the fourth spot went to Eisenhower’s Joey McGinn at 16:45.5 and the final individual qualifier was Pekin’s Devon Hayes at 17:12.8.

To go along with both Perulfi and Davis, the Tigers saw Colin Thomas in at 16:49.0, Parker Weaver came in at 17:01.1, Jackson Amick’s time was 17:07.2, Daniel Story came in at 17:43.3 and Scott Baxter had a time 17:48.5.

Simon McClaine was the top runner for the Redbirds with a time of 17:21.3, with Alex Macias in at 17:28.0, Noah Gallivan had a time of 17:41.4, Christian Kotzmanis was home at 18:29,2, Victor Humphrey was in at 18:43.1, River Wrishnik was right behind at 18:43.5 and John Krafka came in at 19:57.2.

Daniel Wilson was the top runner for the Warriors with a time of 18:58.3, while Brendan Rayl was in at 19:27.5, Antonio Dean was clocked in 19:46.3, Josh Martin was in at 20:00.6 and Lewis Davis had a time of 20:18.5.

Andrew Gonski led the Kahoks with a time of 18:04.1, with Brian Castro in at 18:42.2, Yarid Benitez-Salgado came in at 20:24.4, Will Slaznik had a time of 21:30.2, James Kline was home at 21:57.3 and Ben Simpkins had a time of 23:14.8.

The team and individual qualifiers advance to the Normal Community sectional next Saturday, with the state meets in all three classes taking place on Nov. 5 at Detweiler Park in Peoria.

