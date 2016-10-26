Edwardsville's Addasyn Zeller, Alton's Morgan Bemis, and Edwardsville's Paige Hamel and Kayla Weinacht led the area members of the recently announced all-Southwestern Conference girls squad. Zeller was a first-team selection, while the other girls were on the second team.



Edwardsville's Jessica Benson and Sydney Sahuri and Alton's Annie Maynard were selected as third-team members.

Listed below is the complete all-conference girls golf team and final conference standings.

2016 Southwestern Conference Girls Golf Standings

Dual Match Record Standings Tournament Team Record Points Results Points Total Points 1) Edwardsville 7-0 7 1) O’Fallon 7 13 2) O’Fallon 6-1 6 2) Edwardsville 6 13 3) Belleville East 5-2 5 3) Collinsville 5 8 4) Alton 4-3 4 4) Belleville East 4 9 5) Collinsville 3-4 3 5) Alton 3 7 6) Granite City 2-5 2 6) Belleville West 2 3 7) Belleville West 1-6 1 7) Granite City 1 3



2016 All-Conference Teams

1st Team 2nd Team Player Year School Player Year School 1) Brooke Boatman 11 O'Fallon 1) Morgan Bemis 11 Alton 2) Abbey Burns 12 Collinsville 2) Bre Haas 11 Belleville East 3) Emily Marrs 11 O'Fallon 3) Paige Hamel 11 Edwardsville 4) Alyssa McMinn 11 O'Fallon 4) Briana McMinn 9 O'Fallon 5) Natalie Meinkoth 11 O'Fallon 5) Alynnah O'Leary 12 Collinsville 6) Addasyn Zeller 11 Edwardsville 6) Kayla Weinacht 12 Edwardsville 3rd Team Selections are listed alphabetically Player Year School 1) Jessica Benson 9 Edwardsville 2) Liz Boehning 11 O'Fallon 3) Daphne Lane 12 Belleville East 4) Annie Maynard 12 Alton 5) Claire Rendleman 10 Collinsville 6) Sydney Sahuri 10 Edwardsville

