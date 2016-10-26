Edwardsville, Alton girls dominate All-Southwestern Conference golf team
Edwardsville's Addasyn Zeller, Alton's Morgan Bemis, and Edwardsville's Paige Hamel and Kayla Weinacht led the area members of the recently announced all-Southwestern Conference girls squad. Zeller was a first-team selection, while the other girls were on the second team.
Edwardsville's Jessica Benson and Sydney Sahuri and Alton's Annie Maynard were selected as third-team members.
Listed below is the complete all-conference girls golf team and final conference standings.
2016 Southwestern Conference Girls Golf Standings
|
Dual Match Record Standings
|
Tournament
|
Team
|
Record
|
Points
|
Results
|
Points
|
Total Points
|
1) Edwardsville
|
7-0
|
7
|
1) O’Fallon
|
7
|
13
|
2) O’Fallon
|
6-1
|
6
|
2) Edwardsville
|
6
|
13
|
3) Belleville East
|
5-2
|
5
|
3) Collinsville
|
5
|
8
|
4) Alton
|
4-3
|
4
|
4) Belleville East
|
4
|
9
|
5) Collinsville
|
3-4
|
3
|
5) Alton
|
3
|
7
|
6) Granite City
|
2-5
|
2
|
6) Belleville West
|
2
|
3
|
7) Belleville West
|
1-6
|
1
|
7) Granite City
|
1
|
3
2016 All-Conference Teams
|
1st Team
|
2nd Team
|
Player
|
Year
|
School
|
Player
|
Year
|
School
|
1) Brooke Boatman
|
11
|
O’Fallon
|
1) Morgan Bemis
|
11
|
Alton
|
2) Abbey Burns
|
12
|
Collinsville
|
2) Bre Haas
|
11
|
Belleville East
|
3) Emily Marrs
|
11
|
O’Fallon
|
3) Paige Hamel
|
11
|
Edwardsville
|
4) Alyssa McMinn
|
11
|
O’Fallon
|
4) Briana McMinn
|
9
|
O’Fallon
|
5) Natalie Meinkoth
|
11
|
O’Fallon
|
5) Alynnah O’Leary
|
12
|
Collinsville
|
6) Addasyn Zeller
|
11
|
Edwardsville
|
6) Kayla Weinacht
|
12
|
Edwardsville
|
|
3rd Team
|
Selections are listed alphabetically
|
Player
|
Year
|
School
|
1) Jessica Benson
|
9
|
Edwardsville
|
2) Liz Boehning
|
11
|
O’Fallon
|
3) Daphne Lane
|
12
|
Belleville East
|
4) Annie Maynard
|
12
|
Alton
|
5) Claire Rendleman
|
10
|
Collinsville
|
6) Sydney Sahuri
|
10
|
Edwardsville
