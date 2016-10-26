Edwardsville's Addasyn Zeller, Alton's Morgan Bemis, and Edwardsville's Paige Hamel and Kayla Weinacht led the area members of the recently announced all-Southwestern Conference girls squad. Zeller was a first-team selection, while the other girls were on the second team.

Edwardsville's Jessica Benson and Sydney Sahuri and Alton's Annie Maynard were selected as third-team members.

Listed below is the complete all-conference girls golf team and final conference standings.

2016 Southwestern Conference Girls Golf Standings

Dual Match Record Standings

Tournament

Team

Record

Points

Results

Points

Total Points

1) Edwardsville

7-0

7

1) O’Fallon

7

13

2) O’Fallon

6-1

6

2) Edwardsville

6

13

3) Belleville East

5-2

5

3) Collinsville

5

8

4) Alton

4-3

4

4) Belleville East

4

9

5) Collinsville

3-4

3

5) Alton

3

7

6) Granite City

2-5

2

6) Belleville West

2

3

7) Belleville West

1-6

1

7) Granite City

1

3


2016 All-Conference Teams

1st Team

2nd Team

Player

Year

School

Player

Year

School

1) Brooke Boatman

11

O’Fallon

1) Morgan Bemis

11

Alton

2) Abbey Burns

12

Collinsville

2) Bre Haas

11

Belleville East

3) Emily Marrs

11

O’Fallon

3) Paige Hamel

11

Edwardsville

4) Alyssa McMinn

11

O’Fallon

4) Briana McMinn

9

O’Fallon

5) Natalie Meinkoth

11

O’Fallon

5) Alynnah O’Leary

12

Collinsville

6) Addasyn Zeller

11

Edwardsville

6) Kayla Weinacht

12

Edwardsville

 

3rd Team

Selections are listed alphabetically

Player

Year

School

1) Jessica Benson

9

Edwardsville

2) Liz Boehning

11

O’Fallon

3) Daphne Lane

12

Belleville East

4) Annie Maynard

12

Alton

5) Claire Rendleman

10

Collinsville

6) Sydney Sahuri

10

Edwardsville

