NORMAL - The Edwardsville and Alton High School dance teams both competed in the IHSA Sectional at Normal this weekend. Edwardsville finished 12th with 79.63 points and Alton was 15th with 72.70 points.

Minooka captured the 3A sectional competition with a 97.67 score, followed by Plainfield South (90.00), Frankford (Lincoln-Way East (88.80), New Leno (Lincoln-Way Central (86.87), Plainfield (Central) (86.13), and Joliet (West) 84.93.

Lockport Township was seventh (83.77), followed by Belleville West (82.90), Joliet (Central) (82.70), O'Fallon (81.37), O'Fallon (81.37), Normal (Community) (79.97), Edwardsville, then Bradley (Bourbonnais) (78.08), Belleville East (75.70) and Alton.

The top six teams advance to the state competition.

Edwardsville captain Taylor McOlgan said she was proud of their team.

“We still have IDTA state and Nationals to look forward to,” she said. “We all worked very hard and did our very best. I can’t wait to see how IDTA state and nationals go.”

