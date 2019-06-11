BELLEVILLE - Several area students were recent graduates of the Southwestern Illinois College Radiologic Technology program. The group recently gathered at St. Peter’s Cathedral in Belleville for the 2019 Health Sciences Pinning Ceremony.

Radiologic Technology graduates include: from left, first row, Olivia Pittman of Collinsville, Gianna Hacker, Corey Wade, NidaShaban, all of Belleville, Abigail Young of Edwardsville, KaitlynShewmake of Brighton, RebekahHarr of East Carondelet, Abigail Nicolet of Alton, Summer Lanier of Belleville; second row, Caitlin Beaver of Columbia, Taylor Lybarger of Edwardsville, Carletta Harris of Belleville, Kaitlyn Crawford of Collinsville, KaitlynBindel of Chester, Jaizzman Banks of Alton; third row, Shannon Menke of Belleville, Joni Rukavina of Collinsville, and not pictured, Brittney Ewing of Waterloo.

Through the use of X-rays and other specialized technology such as ultrasound, MRI and CT scanning, radiologic technologists provide doctors with an internal view of the human anatomy to help them make a diagnosis and check medical progress. SWIC offers a two-year Associate in Applied Science degree in Radiologic Technology. This year, 178 students graduated from SWIC Health Sciences programs.

SWIC photo by Kevin Theole 5-14-19

