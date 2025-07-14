EDWARDSVILLE – A nearly $150,000 agreement for a new shared use path and median along a section of New Poag Road in Edwardsville faces City Council approval on Tuesday, July 15, 2025.

Aldermen are set to consider a professional services agreement for the New Poag Road median and shared use path in the amount of $149,695.

According to Tuesday’s meeting documents, the agreement includes “plans and specifications rendered for the construction of a shared use path along New Poag Road from Ammann Place to the MCT Goshen Trail.” The project will also include “a median on New Poag Road.”

“Improvements will generally consist of grading, trail construction, curb and gutter replacement, raised median construction, pavement marking, signage, sidewalk installation, and modular retaining block wall as needed,” according to the agreement. “The raised median will include a city welcome sign with a design provided by the City and an irrigation system as specified by the City.”

If the agreement is approved, Oates Associates Inc. will handle the surveying and preparation of construction documents, as well as engineering services for the project. This agreement does not include construction services, which may be negotiated at a later date, since the scope of those services may need to be refined after the final design has been completed.

The full $149,695 total for the project has been planned for and will be funded out of the Edwardsville Enhancement Fund. Stay tuned to Riverbender.com for the latest coverage on this shared use path agreement.

