EDWARDSVILLE – A historic Edwardsville neighborhood’s signature water tower is getting a nearly $500,000 makeover.

Edwardsville City Council members voted unanimously on Tuesday night to approve a series of improvements to the water tower’s overall structure, paint, and electrical/lighting systems at a total cost of $495,991.

Alderman William Krause spoke to the water tower’s historical significance, hoping these upgrades will see it continue standing as a symbol of Edwardsville’s pride far into the future.

“I think it's an icon of Edwardsville's skyline,” Krause said. “It's not just specific to the Leclaire neighborhood. It has become one of the last few, they call them 'tin man' water towers in southern Illinois, and I think the refresh of this monument in our community will give us the next 50 years of pride we can look up to.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Krause and Alderwoman Elizabeth Grant noted the lighting and electrical upgrades will allow for customization during certain seasons, holidays, or other events.

“Having it lit and having it to be able to be controlled in a manner that we can change it for the seasons, we can change it for events, is going to be something very unique and specific that we can all be very proud of,” Krause added. “I’m very excited for this project, [it’s] near and dear to my heart.”

Under the resolutions passed on Tuesday, Moore Painting Company will repaint the water tower and its “Historic Leclaire” logo at an estimated total of $285,975. J.F. Electric will handle the tower’s lighting and electrical upgrades for an estimated cost of $148,327, while Federal Steel and Erection Co. of East Alton will be responsible for structural repairs for an estimated $61,689.

Krause said the work will be funded by the city’s “Edwardsville Enhancement Fund” tax.

To facilitate these improvements, the city will close down Longfellow Ave. and install a traffic control device on Troy Road. Exterior repainting of the water tower is expected to take five to six weeks, according to the bid proposal from Moore Painting Company. While no timeline was provided for the electrical upgrades, structural repairs are expected to take up to three weeks.

More like this: