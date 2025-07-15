EDWARDSVILLE – A highly anticipated shared use path in Edwardsville is one step closer to construction after the City Council approved a related agreement on Tuesday.

Aldermen unanimously approved a Professional Services Agreement for Preliminary Engineering for the New Poag Road Median and Shared Use Path project. The full project total of $149,695 will be paid out of the Edwardsville Enhancement Fund.

Ward 4 Alderman SJ Morrison said residents of his ward have been looking forward to this project as a way to calm traffic and make their neighborhood more bicycle and pedestrian friendly.

“This is an exciting project for Ward 4 residents,” Morrison said. “It’s been a priority of mine for a while in an effort to try to calm traffic as people come off of New Poag Road and onto St. Louis Street, but also add some beauty to the entrance and enhance walkability and bikability on St. Louis Street and New Poag Road.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Mayor Art Risavy agreed area residents have been “very passionate about getting traffic slowed down there,” underscoring the need for such a project.

Under the approved agreement, Oates Associates Inc. will provide plans and specifications for “the construction of a shared use path along New Poag Road from Ammann Place to the MCT Goshen Trail.”

Map Loading...

The project also calls for a new median on New Poag Road featuring a “city welcome sign,” with the design pending City Council approval. Oates Associates will also handle the surveying and preparation of construction documents, as well as engineering services for the project.

The agreement approved this week does not include construction services, which could be negotiated at a later date, since the scope of those services may need to be refined after the final design has been completed.

The Professional Services Agreement for the New Poag Road shared use path was approved unanimously, with Alderwoman Elizabeth Grant absent from the meeting. More details behind the shared use path agreement are available in this related story on Riverbender.com.

More like this: