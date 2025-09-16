EDWARDSVILLE – A program that has been helping Edwardsville residents plant trees on their property for more than two decades is back for 2025. The Tree Planting Program is an initiative of the Edwardsville Environmental Commission; approved applicants will be reimbursed half the cost (up to $100) to buy and plant a tree at their primary residence in Edwardsville.

To be eligible for reimbursement, the property owner must submit an application to be approved by City staff prior to final selection and planting of a tree. Only trees listed on the City’s approved tree list can be considered for the program, which is offered on a first come, first served basis, while funding is available. Previous program participants are eligible to apply.

Applications must be received by the City by November 1, 2025. Once the application has been approved, the tree must be planted by December 15, 2025, with receipts turned in by December 31, 2025.

“This is a terrific opportunity to add a tree to your yard at a reduced cost,” said Sarah Cundiff, who chairs the Edwardsville Environmental Commission. “Many people think spring is the time of year to plant, but when it comes to trees fall is the prefwerred planting time.”

The Edwardsville Environmental Commission is a volunteer-led group that collaborates with the City on beautification projects, including municipal landscaping and plantings. The Tree Planting Program is one of several commission initiatives, including the annual Green Thumb Awards, which recognize efforts to beautify the City through landscaping, gardening and plantings on residential, commercial and civic properties.

More details about the Tree Planting Program, including the approved tree list and an online and printable application, are available at www.cityofedwardsville.com/plantatree.

Cundiff noted that the commission’s webpage also offers resources to help property owners determine the right tree for their needs and location. “Choosing a tree doesn’t have to be stressful. There are many nurseries and tree farms in our area with knowledgeable staff that can help you choose the right tree for your desired location,” she said.

