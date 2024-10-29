ALTON – Edwardsville took advantage of critical errors by Belleville West to secure a 2-1 victory in the semifinal of the Alton Class 3A Sectional Tournament on Tuesday at Public School Stadium.

Edwardsville's Madj Hamad scored the first goal after Belleville West's goalkeeper Jacob Mathenia failed to clear the ball with 8:40 left in the first half, giving the Tigers a 1-0 lead at halftime.

Just after the break, Edwardsville extended its lead to 2-0 with a quick goal from Zane Maxwell.

However, the Maroons responded shortly thereafter. Braden Missey found the net for Belleville West at the 50-minute mark, cutting the deficit to 2-1 with a close-range shot that got past Edwardsville's goalkeeper.

With this victory, Edwardsville, now 12-8-1, will advance to the sectional championship game scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, at Public School Stadium in Alton. Edwardsville will face Normal Community, which won its semifinal match against Moline 2-1 in penalty kicks at Galesburg High School.

