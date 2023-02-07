More pics at: https://www.randymanning.com/Alton-Regional-Wrestling

CLASS 3A AT ALTON

At the Redbirds' Nest on Saturday in Alton, Edwardsville advanced nine wrestlers to the sectional, while the host Redbirds put through five as the Tigers won their 11th straight regional title.

Edwardsville won with 197 points, with Quincy coming in second at 178 points, Belleville East was third with 133.5 points, Belleville West was right behind in fourth with 133 points, fifth place went to the Redbirds with 102.5 points, in sixth place was Collinsville with 75 points, Granite City was seventh at 38 points and O'Fallon was eighth at 23 points.

The top three wrestlers in each weight class went through to the sectional next week and starting things off at 106 pounds, it was Rocky Seible of West winning over Bryson Nuttall of Edwardsville on technical superiority 16-1 for the championship, while Hugh Sharrow of Quincy won over Collinsville's Jordan Thigen 4-0 in the third place match to move on. At 113 pounds, the Tigers' Ryan Ritchie pinned Amir McCoy of the Maroons at 4:55 to win the title, while the Blue Devils' Wyatt Boeing went through with a 7-2 win over Alton's Caleb Christner. in the 120-pound final, Nick Fetters of Belleville East pinned Edwardsville's Levi Wilkinson at 5:16 to win the championship.

In the 126-pound final, Brendan Rayl of the Warriors won the final with an 8-6 overtime win over William Harris of Alton, while in the third-place bout, Tyson Seibel of the Maroons advanced with a 5-2 win over Edwardsville's Cameron Moerlien 5-2. At 132 pounds, Zeke Rhodes won the title over Aiden Colbert of West pinned Marshall Skelton of Alton at 48 seconds to move on. Over in 138 pounds, Warren Zeisset of the Lancers defeated the Tigers' Blake Mink 8-3 to win the championship.

Drew Landau of the Tigers won the 145-pound crown over Dylan Boyd of the Warriors 5-2, while for third place, Yaveion Freeman of the Redbirds advanced with a 3-2 win over Braden Kelly of East. Terrence Wills of the Lancers won the 152-pound championship over Antione Phillips of the Redbirds 3-0, while for third place, Quincy's Gunnar Derhake eliminated Edwardsville's Brendan Landau 3-1 to advance. In the 160-pound class, Manny Morissette of Alton advanced by taking the third-place match over Nathan Cagg of Collinsville by fall at 4:12.

At 170 pounds, the Tigers' Hubert Thomas won the championship over Collinsville's Cody Lutz 8-5, while in the 182-pound class, the championship went to Quincy's Bryan Newbold by fall over Edwardsville's Landon Schickendanz at 1:14 and in the 195-pound class, Dominic Thebeau of East won by fall over Scott Snyder of Collinsville at 4:34 in the final, while Shane Scott of Alton pinned Quincy's Ty Moore at 1:14 to take third place and advance.

In the 220-pound division, Gavin Schumacher of the Blue Devils pinned Devin Habermehl of the Kahoks at,1:19 to win the title, while at 285 pounds, Dawson Rull of the Tigers advanced by winning the third-place bout over Kenwyn Horne of the Maroons by fall at 5:23.

