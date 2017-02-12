Edwardsville's Luke Odom was the champion at 106 pounds in the Normal Community Sectional. CLASS 3A NORMAL COMMUNITY SECTIONAL

NORMAL - Edwardsville advanced four wrestlers to the state tournament, with Alton and Granite City each sending one wrestler each to State Farm Center.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

For the Tigers, freshman Luke Odom is heading to the state tournament as a sectional champion, sending his record this year to 39-4 with a 7-0 win over Lockport Township's Matt Ramos in the 106-pound title bout; sophomore Noah Surtin was defeated by Chicago Heights Marian's Travis Ford-Melton in the 113 championship bout, falling by an 8-3 decision to Ford-Melton.

Article continues after sponsor message

At 145, senior Rafael Roman won the third-place bout over Oswego's Allen Swanson with an 11-1 decision to advance to state, while at 152, Baylor Montgomery took third over Plainfield Central's Jared Ellingwood by an injury default.

Alton senior Ke'Ontay Holmes dropped the 182 championship bout to Chicago Heights Marian's Kordell Norflett by a 16-0 technical fall, while Granite City senior Kyle Thompson took the title at 195 with a 3-1 overtime win over Bolingbrook's Isaiah Herrera; both advance to the state tournament.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Four Wrestlers From Edwardsville, Two From Belleville East Advance To Class 3A State Individual Meet At Joliet Central Sectional  
Feb 18, 2025
Dawson, Skiles Win State Championships In IHSA Girls Wrestling Finals, Kahoks Finish Fourth In Team Standings  
Mar 2, 2025
CM Advances Five Wrestlers, Mascoutah Four, Triad Get Three In, Jersey, East Side, and Highland Two Each In Class 2A Lincoln Sectional
Feb 18, 2025
Duals Set For This Week: Knecht Scores Key Pin For Edwardsville In Win Over CBC
Jan 27, 2025
Kahoks' Dawson, Tigers' Zugmaier, Shells' Skiles, Bulldogs' Rottmann, Advance To Final Day Of Girls State Wrestling
Mar 1, 2025

 