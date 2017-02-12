CLASS 3A NORMAL COMMUNITY SECTIONAL

NORMAL - Edwardsville advanced four wrestlers to the state tournament, with Alton and Granite City each sending one wrestler each to State Farm Center.

For the Tigers, freshman Luke Odom is heading to the state tournament as a sectional champion, sending his record this year to 39-4 with a 7-0 win over Lockport Township's Matt Ramos in the 106-pound title bout; sophomore Noah Surtin was defeated by Chicago Heights Marian's Travis Ford-Melton in the 113 championship bout, falling by an 8-3 decision to Ford-Melton.

Article continues after sponsor message

At 145, senior Rafael Roman won the third-place bout over Oswego's Allen Swanson with an 11-1 decision to advance to state, while at 152, Baylor Montgomery took third over Plainfield Central's Jared Ellingwood by an injury default.

Alton senior Ke'Ontay Holmes dropped the 182 championship bout to Chicago Heights Marian's Kordell Norflett by a 16-0 technical fall, while Granite City senior Kyle Thompson took the title at 195 with a 3-1 overtime win over Bolingbrook's Isaiah Herrera; both advance to the state tournament.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: