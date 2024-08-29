EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 hangup call in the 4300 block of Drda Lane, in unincorporated Edwardsville, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024.

Deputies arrived on the scene uncertain if an emergency was present. Upon investigation, authorities determined that no emergency services were required. However, during the encounter, one of the individuals present was found to have an outstanding warrant for arrest.

The individual was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Madison County Sheriff's Office. No further details were provided by the Sheriff's Office regarding the nature of the warrant or the identity of the person arrested.