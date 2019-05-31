EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Arts Center is proud to present an exhibition of paintings celebrating the 200th Anniversary of Edwardsville. Enjoy apple pie, strawberry-lemonade cupcakes, and paintings of local spots in Edwardsville to help us celebrate. The opening reception for our Edwardsville 200th Anniversary exhibit is 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 31. Art patrons are encouraged to come on out and celebrate.

Article continues after sponsor message

Curated by John DenHouter, professor of painting at SIUE, the exhibition will also host works by Steve Hartman, Lon Brauer, Mike Neary, Mike Anderson, and Amy MacLennan. Denhouter practices and has taught en plein air painting classes locally in which students enjoy painting outdoors, focusing on landscape, nature, and the various effects of the sunlight on those spaces. Denhouter’s paintings in the exhibition radiate brilliant colors and fresh brush work on familiar landscapes and buildings in Edwardsville. In the DeToye student gallery Megan Westenberg, a BFA student from SIUE, will be displaying large diptych oil paintings based on Shakespeare plays.

The exhibition will be on display at the Edwardsville Arts Center, 6165 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville, IL (EHS campus) from May 31st to July 12th, hours Wednesday – Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Edwardsville Arts Center is a community visual arts center located in Edwardsville, Illinois featuring local, regional and national artists in its gallery. Within the center, affordable, unique artworks are also available for purchase. The arts center is dedicated to the community, offering regular art exhibitions and classes to enrich the area’s cultural experiences with affordable education and entertainment. To learn more, call the Edwardsville Arts Center at (618) 655-0337 or visit their website, www.edwardsvilleartscenter.com.

More like this: