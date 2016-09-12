GRANITE CITY 63, BELLEVILLE EAST 49: Freddy Edwards ran for 177 yards and Kendrick Williba 111 with three touchdowns before being forced from the game with an injury as Granite City won a storm-delayed shootout over Belleville East 63-49 Saturday night.

Williba was 6-for-9 passing for 132 yards and two touchdowns before leaving the game and Edwards has two catches for 68 yards as the Warriors went to 2-1 on the year, 1-0 in the SWC. The Lancers fell to 0-3 overall, 0-1 in the league.

Austin Bonvicino added 59 yards on three carries for the Warriors, who host East St. Louis at 7 p.m. Friday in their home opener.

