AMES, Iowa - More than 1,600 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University this fall. Graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies were held Dec. 20-21, 2024, at Hilton Coliseum.

Of the 1,675 students who graduated in December, 1,357 earned undergraduate degrees and 318 earned masters or doctoral degrees.

Edwardsville's Christopher Edward Merica graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree Mechanical Engineering, Cum Laude.