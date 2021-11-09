Edward K. Rice Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Name: Edward K. Rice Hometown: Godfrey, IL Years of Service: 1955 - 1975 Date of Death: 2020-10-16 Killed in Action?: no Military Branch: Navy Rank: SMC War(s) During Service: Vietnam Medals of Honors Earned: Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Cuba), National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal & many Good Conduct Medals Message: May he have fair winds and following seas in heaven. Submitted by: Rena Twichell More like this: Print Version Submit your Tribute Trending