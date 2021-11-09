Name: Edward K. Rice

Hometown: Godfrey, IL

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Years of Service: 1955 - 1975

Date of Death: 2020-10-16

Killed in Action?: no

Military Branch: Navy

Rank: SMC

War(s) During Service: Vietnam

Medals of Honors Earned: Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Cuba), National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal & many Good Conduct Medals

Message: May he have fair winds and following seas in heaven.

Submitted by: Rena Twichell

More like this:

Veteran JT Terry Day's Service Record Includes Vietnam, Desert Storm, Iraq and Afghanistan
Mar 27, 2025
Several St. Clair County Sheriff's Officers Honored: Investigator John Davis Receives Medal of Valor for Bravery
Feb 4, 2025
Duckworth, Fellow Senate Democratic Veterans Call on Trump and Hegseth to Immediately Restore DoD Webpages Honoring American Military Heroes
Mar 23, 2025
K9 Odin's Bravery Highlighted, Plus Other Alton Police Recognitions At Annual Awards Ceremony
Jan 28, 2025
Remembering Michael D. McClain: A Vietnam Hero's Legacy
Nov 11, 2024

 