JERSEYVILLE - For educators in the Jersey Community Unit School District 100, seeing that “lightbulb” moment happen for their students make their careers worthwhile.

Over her 32 years of teaching experience, Illini School’s seventh grade literature and social studies teacher Freddy Hatfill has had her share of these lightbulb moments. This eye-opening experience makes her teaching philosophy much stronger.

“Children don’t care about what you know about until they know that you care,” Hatfill said.

Building relationships with her students and having them understand that she truly cares about them separates Hatfill from some of the other educators.

Hatfill received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in elementary education and reading specialization from Southwestern Oklahoma State University before moving to Illinois to be closer to her sister. On a whim, she applied for a job in Robinson, Ill., and has been working within the state ever since.

“It was the best move I could have made,” Hatfill said.

Throughout her career, she has taught kindergarten, K-12 special education, self-contained third and fifth grade. She currently teaches seventh grade literature and social studies.

Her hard work has not been unnoticed. Hatfill, along with three other Jersey staff members, community volunteers and departments have been awarded the 2015-16 Those Who Excel award from the State of Illinois Board of Education for their outstanding work within the public and nonpublic school systems.

“It is a very humbling experience,” Hatfill said. “It really makes you reflect on what you have done throughout your career.”

When Hatfill was being considered for the award, the district suggested that she receive five separate letters of recommendation from her colleagues and former students.

“Reading the letters was the most humbling experience,” she said. “You don’t really realize the effect you have on your former students. When I read the letters, I couldn’t help but cry.”

Looking forward to the future, Hatfill plans to retire within the next year after an amazing and highly successful career as a teacher.

“Retirement seems to be the hardest thing I have ever had to do,” she said. “There are so many young and inspired teachers who are looking of jobs and it’s tougher for them now.”

The legacy that Mrs. Hatfill will be leaving behind when she retires is one that will be talked about for decades to come. Her wholehearted dedication and love for her students has become a permanent fixture in the hearts of all who have had the pleasure of learning under her direction.

