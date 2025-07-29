SPRINGFIELD – Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) released the following statement following an announcement from the Department of Education that it would begin releasing nearly $5.5 billion in Congressionally-approved funds illegally withheld from states. The restored funding comes after pressure from Budzinski and her House Democratic colleagues.

“After we turned up the pressure, I’m glad to see the Trump administration do the right thing and release the education funds they have been illegally withholding from our communities,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “While this announcement is a relief for our school districts – especially as the new school year rapidly approaches – the funding never should have been delayed. Central and Southern Illinoisans deserve a government that keeps its word, and I’ll continue to hold this administration accountable to ensure these critical dollars are delivered to our district.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Earlier this month, Budzinski sent a letter alongside 150 House Democrats to Education Secretary Linda McMahon and Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought demanding they release the frozen education funds. The lawmakers highlighted how this last-minute, illegal decision has left states financially vulnerable, led to teacher layoffs, disrupted planning for the upcoming school year, and jeopardized the education of millions of students.

After the initial letter, the Administration released $1.3 billion in funding for 21st Century Community Learning Centers on July 21. Budzinski and her House Democratic Colleagues followed up with a call to release the remaining $5.5 billion. That funding has now been released according to the administration's most recent announcement.

This is not the only case in which pressuring the administration has resulted in the release of illegally withheld funds. Budzinski also headlined a May town hall at East St. Louis Senior High School to call out the Trump Administration for withholding $19 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds for critical air conditioning and heating upgrades. Following this pressure from Budzinski, the American Federation of Teachers and the National Education Association, and the East St. Louis community, those funds were released on July 1.

More like this: