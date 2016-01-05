WOOD RIVER - On Monday, the Wood River Education Association, IEA-NEA, announced it had passed a restructured contract proposal from Wood River-Hartford Elementary School District #15 by a 71-3 vote.

Carol Fowler-Dixon, a spokesperson for the Wood River Education Association, said after the new proposal was explained to the membership, it was overwhelmingly accepted.

“The membership seemed positive and we thought this was the fairest offer they could give us at this time,” she said. “We are happy there is no strike.”

Sheryl Ross, another Wood River Education spokesperson, said at least the membership knows they can plan over the next three years what their salary will be.

“We have been going year to year for several years and that makes it difficult for long-range planning,” she said. “The membership wanted the proposal to be fair and equitable and didn’t want anyone to take a pay freeze. This proposal will be more equitable.”

