EDWARDSVILLE – In honor of the Easter holiday, Edison’s Entertainment Complex will host a Breakfast with the Bunny at 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 19. A pancake breakfast will be served until 10 a.m., and an unlimited bowling, laser tag, and arcade package will be available until 11 a.m. With paid admission, each child 12 and under will receive a free photo with The Easter Bunny and a “super egg” filled with a free bowling pass, candy, and other goodies.

Tickets may be purchased in advance via www.edisonsfun.com or at the door on the day of the event. Tickets for the breakfast and unlimited entertainment deal are $15 in advance or $18 at the door. Tickets for the breakfast only are $10 in advance or $12 at the door.

The Easter Bunny’s appearance is presented by Edison’s Lil’ Inventors Kids Club, which is sponsored by TheBANK of Edwardsville.

Edison’s Entertainment Complex is located at 2477 S. State Route 157 in Edwardsville.

To learn more about Edison’s, visit www.edisonsfun.com, e-mail info@edisonsfun.com, or call (618) 307-9020.

