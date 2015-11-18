Edison’s Entertainment Complex is a fun and exciting establishment for all ages and has a focus on adapting to the customer’s wants and needs. After considerable planning, Edison’s launched the new Records Room with a grand opening ceremony Monday.

There was a downpour of rain outside, but owner Matt McSparin couldn’t have been happier on the inside of his new Records Room.

The Records Room is located inside Edison’s at 2477 S. State, Route 157, Edwardsville. Kerry Smith and the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber was on hand for a ribbon cutting and once the ribbon was cut, people enjoyed drinks and appetizers in the Records Room, decorated with appropriate attire.

McSparin is proclaiming the new 1,200-square feet area is “Edwardsville’s coolest new party space” with seats up to 40, a full-service private bar, a 70 x 48 flat screen TVs, a professional shuffleboard and catering packages available.

McSparin said the room is perfect for office parties, client appreciation parties, bachelor (ette) parties, happy hours, rehearsal dinners and much more.

Previously the Edison’s owner said the room was a yogurt shop, but after several requests for a party space, he decided the conversion would be easy and went forward with the planning and construction.

“We have already had Rotary here for an event, some corporate parties and a fraternity party,” McSparin said about how it has been open to test the waters on a soft basis.

Article continues after sponsor message

Edison's Marketing Director Tom Rezabeck said the business has become known as "the Celebration Destination for the Metro East." He said he joins McSparin with his excitement toward the opening of the new room. He also said the new Records Room is simply an extension of Edison's previous focus to customers.

"The new Records Room allows us to accomodate more unique parties with our private bar and is designed with adults in mind," he said. "We also want people to know when the room is not booked, we will have it open to the public starting at 6 on Friday and Saturday nights."

The Edison’s owner McSparin said response to the new Records Room has been overwhelmingly positive, as was the reception at the ribbon cutting/open house on Monday. The room was filled with area business people and leaders from 4 to 8 p.m.

Once warm weather comes again, the patio will be opened by The Records Room, opening up even more space for gatherings.

McSparin said the room is wired for people to put in their own iPads or computers for music and he added there is an excellent sound system installed.

“We tried to make it comfortable for adults and we have everything else here for kids,” McSparin explained. “It is a very enjoyable environment. We think it is going to be very successful. This is in response to what people have told us they wanted and needed.”

For more information about utilizing The Records Room, contact 618-307-9020 or e-mail party@edisonsfun.com.

More like this: