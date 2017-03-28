EDWARDSVILLE – Edison’s Entertainment Complex has a heart for the community and it was displayed once again in a Saturday fundraiser for the Campbell family of Glen Carbon. The Campbell children suffered the death of their mother and father and lost all their belongings recently.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, Edison’s had free inflatables in the lot adjacent to their building, a $16 entertainment special featuring unlimited bowling, and laser tag was available. Free will donations were accepted at the inflatables, and the proceeds from the entertainment special will be donated to the family.

“Our heart goes out to the situation,” Mitch McSparin, CEO of Edison’s said. “We have had a lot of people wanting to help and everybody is looking to do something that is right. We try to be mindful of the community. We have local ownership and we are not a chain. We are local people who understand the community. Our employees also have that spirit and wanted us to do something.”

Logan Sahuri, an Edison’s shift manager, said there was good attendance at the fundraiser for the Campbell family event.

“As far as the business goes, the management and ownership are amazing,” Sahuri said. “They support our community 100 percent and this is just another way, helping the Campbell family.”

The inflatables were donated by STL Interactives LLC.

Edison’s Entertainment Complex is located at 2477 S. State Route 157 in Edwardsville, for anyone wishing to donate to the cause.

To learn more about Edison’s, visit www.edisonsfun.com, e-mail info@edisonsfun.com, or call (618) 307-9020.