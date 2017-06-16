EDWARDSVILLE – From June 15th-18th, Edison’s Entertainment Complex will celebrate five years of delivering what they call “Genius Level Fun” to the communities of St. Louis and the Metro East.

To commemorate their fifth anniversary, Edison’s will offer several “5s Are Wild” customer appreciation discounts and giveaways all weekend long. To kick things off, free cake will be available to all guests while supplies last on Thursday, June 15th - the official anniversary date of Edison’s opening

Throughout the weekend, each guest who purchases an All-Access Pass to Edison’s bowling, laser tag, and arcade attractions will receive a free Edison’s t-shirt. Guests dining in Edison’s restaurant will also receive $5 off any purchase of $25 or more, and the discounted entertainment options will include:

$5 hours of bowling (shoe rental included)

$5 games of laser tag

$5 arcade card bonuses (with any arcade purchase of $5 or more)

$15 Doorbusters (which include all-access to bowling, laser tag, and the arcade)

Edison’s opened its doors on June 15th, 2012. Since then, thousands of guests have chosen to make Edison’s a destination for food, fun, and celebrations of all kinds. “It’s so rewarding to see guests of all ages smile, laugh, and enjoy our place on a weekly basis,” said Matt McSparin, President and CEO of Edison’s. “We’re grateful for the support our community has given us over the past five years, and we look forward to serving our guests for many years to come,” continued McSparin.

Edison’s Entertainment Complex is located at 2477 S. State Route 157 in Edwardsville. For pricing and availability of all specials, visit www.edisonsfun.com or call (618) 307-9020.

