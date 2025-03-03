GLEN CARBON - The Junior Service Club of Edwardsville Glen Carbon is pleased to present their International Women’s Trivia Night on Saturday, March 15, 2025.

In honor of International Women’s Month, join us for an exciting and empowering International Women’s Trivia Night, celebrating the extraordinary achievements of women across the globe. This event will take place at the Glen Carbon American Legion, located at 190 S. Main Street in Glen Carbon. Doors open at 6 p.m. with trivia starting at 7 p.m.

The event promises to be an evening of fun and will feature diverse categories highlighting influential women from various fields, including politics, entertainment, sports, literature, science, and more. Whether you’re a trivia enthusiast or simply want to test your knowledge of women throughout history, this event is sure to inspire and educate.

Highlights of the Evening:

Engaging trivia questions that celebrate the lives and achievements of women worldwide

Team-based format to foster friendly competition and community spirit

Special prizes for winning teams and participants

50/50 and basket raffles

Kendra Scott jewelry pop-up

Cash bar available

Feel free to bring your own snacks to munch on while you compete

Admission Details:

Tickets: $200 per table (max 10 people)

Limited Space: Be sure to reserve your spot early!

This event is open to both men and women and is designed to bring people together to recognize the importance of women’s contributions to society. Grab your friends, form your teams, and get ready for a memorable night of trivia, laughter, and solidarity. For more information about the event or to purchase tickets, please visit edglenjuniorservice.org. We look forward to seeing you there!

The Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon is a philanthropic, non-profit 501C3 organization comprised of women who are dedicated to making a difference in their community by enriching the lives of others. We strive to foster volunteerism by developing members' interests and talents through a variety of service projects and fundraising by building relationships.

