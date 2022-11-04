EDWARDSVILLE - Below are the Edwardsville-Glen-Carbon Chamber of Commerce Parade float winners in the five different categories.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.


NEIGHBORHOOD/YOUTH GROUPS

First Place - Hentz Huntley Fisher & Friends
Second Place - EHS Varsity Dance Team
Third Place - Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority

LARGE COMMERCIAL

First Place - Sage Salon & Spa
Second Place - 1st MidAmerica Credit Union
Third Place - First Student Bus Company

SMALL COMMERCIAL

Article continues after sponsor message

First Place - Metro Eye Care
Second Place - Accent Dental Center (DeLorean)
Third Place - Accent Dental Center (Kawasaki Ninja)

LARGE NON-PROFIT

First Place - Edwardsville YMCA
Second Place - Eden Village Retirement Center

SMALL NON-PROFIT

First Place - Whitley's Wishes (Grand Champion)
Second Place - Hope Animal Rescues

To vote for the FAN FAVORITE, vote here.

The FAN FAVORITE will be picked from the most votes totaled by noon Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

More like this:

Edwardsville School District Honors Two Retiring Administrators - Schumacher, Dr. Schlueter
Jun 30, 2025
Roxana Police Announce Temporary Road Closing Due To Heavy Rain
Yesterday
Edwardsville Aldermen Considering New Poag Road Shared Use Path Agreement
2 days ago

 