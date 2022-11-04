Listen to the story

EDWARDSVILLE - Below are the Edwardsville-Glen-Carbon Chamber of Commerce Parade float winners in the five different categories.



NEIGHBORHOOD/YOUTH GROUPS

First Place - Hentz Huntley Fisher & Friends

Second Place - EHS Varsity Dance Team

Third Place - Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority

LARGE COMMERCIAL

First Place - Sage Salon & Spa

Second Place - 1st MidAmerica Credit Union

Third Place - First Student Bus Company

SMALL COMMERCIAL

Article continues after sponsor message

First Place - Metro Eye Care

Second Place - Accent Dental Center (DeLorean)

Third Place - Accent Dental Center (Kawasaki Ninja)

LARGE NON-PROFIT

First Place - Edwardsville YMCA

Second Place - Eden Village Retirement Center

SMALL NON-PROFIT

First Place - Whitley's Wishes (Grand Champion)

Second Place - Hope Animal Rescues

To vote for the FAN FAVORITE, vote here.

The FAN FAVORITE will be picked from the most votes totaled by noon Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.