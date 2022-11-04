Ed-Glen Chamber Of Commerce Halloween Parade Float Winners Decided
EDWARDSVILLE - Below are the Edwardsville-Glen-Carbon Chamber of Commerce Parade float winners in the five different categories.
NEIGHBORHOOD/YOUTH GROUPS
First Place - Hentz Huntley Fisher & Friends
Second Place - EHS Varsity Dance Team
Third Place - Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority
LARGE COMMERCIAL
First Place - Sage Salon & Spa
Second Place - 1st MidAmerica Credit Union
Third Place - First Student Bus Company
SMALL COMMERCIAL
First Place - Metro Eye Care
Second Place - Accent Dental Center (DeLorean)
Third Place - Accent Dental Center (Kawasaki Ninja)
LARGE NON-PROFIT
First Place - Edwardsville YMCA
Second Place - Eden Village Retirement Center
SMALL NON-PROFIT
First Place - Whitley's Wishes (Grand Champion)
Second Place - Hope Animal Rescues
To vote for the FAN FAVORITE, vote here.
The FAN FAVORITE will be picked from the most votes totaled by noon Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
