GLEN CARBON - Louis “Louie” Schmidt and his wife Aletha gifted funds to Eden Village Retirement Community in Glen Carbon. The Schmidt family has a long history with Eden Village. Almost 40 years ago Louie, Wesley Bornemann, and other members of Eden United Church were searching for different types of outreach ministries that would benefit the community. They determined the need for housing and healthcare for seniors would become their mission.

Over the years Louie worked in the transportation department at Eden Village. He later was a resident in the Skilled Care Center at Eden Village. A bird aviary in Louie’s memory is still enjoyed in the atrium at Eden Village by residents, staff and visitors.

The last sibling to the Schmidt family, Betty Heepke and her husband Harold, has helped decide to purchase a new van for Eden Village with Louie and Aletha’s Estate gift. Betty and Harold have lived at Eden Village since 2008. They initially lived in a Garden Home and currently are residing in the Suites Apartment Building at Eden Village.

There are residents residing at Eden Village that have fond memories of Louie and Aletha and the Schmidt Family. Eden Village Retirement Community is very appreciative of this generous gift.

