ALTON - Eden Hough is a well-rounded student.

For her accomplishments, Eden Hough is a Hayner Public Library District Student of the Month for Alton High School.

A senior, Hough has been involved in the Biology Club since her freshman year and currently serves as the vice president. She is also a student leader with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and she advocates for her peers as a member of Link Crew.

Hough was recently inducted into the National Honor Society and serves as the secretary of mathematics honor society Mu Alpha Theta. Both of these organizations require high grades and many hours of community service. Hough has maintained her status on the high honor roll for all four years of her high school career.

Volunteerism is also very important to her. She volunteers weekly with her church and at Meowtown Cat Cafe in Alton. She loves working with animals and previously spent a year volunteering at TreeHouse Wildlife Center.

As a natural leader, Hough is also a student representative for the RiverBend Growth Association’s Young Adults Committee. She works during the summer at Raging Rivers WaterPark. In her limited free time, she loves reading, spending time outside, and playing piano.

Hough has exciting plans for the future, and her loved ones and teachers will be cheering her on.

“I am planning to pursue a degree in animal science in order to become a wildlife veterinarian,” Hough shared.

Congratulations to Eden for this recognition by Alton High School and the Hayner Public Library District!

