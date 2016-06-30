Eden Grace Murphey
June 30, 2016 10:52 AM
Listen to the story
Name: Eden Grace Murphey
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Parents: Jamie Broussard and Shawn Murphey of Wood River
Birth weight: 8 lbs 1 oz
Birth Length: 20 inches
Time : 7:34 PM
Article continues after sponsor message
Date: June 23, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's
Siblings: Treven (11); Caden (9); Ethan (5)
Grandparents: Debby and Late Donald Shepherd, Ballwin, MO; David and Late Ann Murphey, Edwardsville