Eden Gertrude Maday
August 29, 2016 9:03 AM
Parents: Rachel and Donald Maday of St. Louis, MO
Birth weight: 8lbs 1 oz
Birth Length: 21 inches
Time : 11:31pm
Date: 8/9/16
Siblings: Ruby (the big sister poodle)
Grandparents: Ki Ki Karmi, Keith Berger, Greg and Sue Maday, Luanne and Bob Plackemeier
Great Grandparents: Shirley Waide, Alton; Tillie Berger
Great Auntie: Jaris Waide of Godfrey