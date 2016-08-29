Name: Eden Gertrude Maday 

Parents: Rachel and Donald Maday of St. Louis, MO

Birth weight: 8lbs 1 oz

Birth Length: 21 inches

Time : 11:31pm

Date: 8/9/16

Siblings: Ruby (the big sister poodle)

Grandparents: Ki Ki Karmi, Keith Berger, Greg and Sue Maday, Luanne and Bob Plackemeier 

Great Grandparents: Shirley Waide, Alton;  Tillie Berger

Great Auntie: Jaris Waide of Godfrey

 