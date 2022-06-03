ALTON - Eddie Sholar Jr., owner of Fast Eddie’s in Alton, has always been a strong supporter of the Boys & Girls Club of Alton, and once again he has come through for the club with a submission of $10,000 to sponsor the “Eddie Sholar Youth Game Room.” Al Womack Jr., the long-time club's executive director, made the announcement on Friday.

The sponsorship for this particular game room was $6,000 and the additional $4,000 will be used for improvements and amenities, Womack Jr. said. Sholar is always an active donor in the community, but he is not one to seek publicity or accolades for his community actions; he gives like his father, Eddie, Sr., with humility.

“Eddie has been with us since we first opened here with sponsorship,” Womack said. “We are very thankful now and always for his constant support of the club. He made a commitment for a three-year sponsorship.”

Womack stressed that now the club can make improvements to the Eddie Sholar Game Room and add features and amenities that are needed. He said they can also coordinate what is needed to keep the room safe and secure and add fun activities for teaching the youth.

Womack Jr. said room sponsorship opportunities are still available for other rooms in the club with a range from $3,500 to $8,000. Anyone willing to become a sponsor can contact Womack Jr. at (618) 462-6249.

Eddie Sholar Jr. admitted he avoids acclaim for community and civic contributions, but Al wanted him to be an example of a donor for the club to the public and he agreed.

“You can’t say no to Al Womack Jr.,” he said. “The Boys & Girls Club means a whole lot to me and is one of Alton’s greatest assets. I went to school with Al Womack Jr. and I think Al is one of Alton’s greatest assets along with the club. He is the perfect guy to act as a conduit in that role and I can’t think of anybody I would trust more with my money. Helping him as a friend and the club is a no-brainer. It helps the youth and future of Alton and it helps people immediately. The club does so many things from feeding youth, to educating and mentoring them and much more. I have been doing this for 25 years and this is easy to help the club. I encourage others to assist the club.”

Eddie closed with a comment about Al Womack Jr. and what assisting the Boys & Girls Club of Alton means to him: “Helping Big Al is helping Alton.”

Note: A story to come on other key recent donors for the Boys & Girls Club in an interview with Womack.

