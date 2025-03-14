Ed and Michele Gowin Celebrate 40 Years Of Marriage
Jennifer Gowin
March 14, 2025 10:31 AM
Ed and Michele (Meyers) Gowin are celebrating 40 years of marriage. The couple was married at St. Bernard's Church in Wood River on March 22, 1985.
Ed and Michele are enjoying retirement life by spending time with family, friends, and doing some traveling.
Ed and Michele have two adult children, Andrew Gowin and Jennifer Gowin, and two grandchildren, Leo and Lula Gowin.