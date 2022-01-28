Our Love Story:

The Couple: Ed & Michelle Bickell of Roxana

Date Met/Started Dating: November 21, 1989

Briefly Describe First Date: Cruising the Wood River strip

Date Married: May 7, 1994

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Spoiling our pets, going to car shows/cruises for me, and horse events for her.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: You have to be friends first 100%, no secrets, don't ever go to bed mad.