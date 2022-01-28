Ed & Michelle's Love Story
Our Love Story:
The Couple: Ed & Michelle Bickell of Roxana
Date Met/Started Dating: November 21, 1989
Briefly Describe First Date: Cruising the Wood River strip
Date Married: May 7, 1994
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Spoiling our pets, going to car shows/cruises for me, and horse events for her.
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: You have to be friends first 100%, no secrets, don't ever go to bed mad.