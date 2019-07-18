EDWARDSVILLE – The positive economic impact that the Edwardsville Futures tennis tournament presented by the EGHM Foundation, has been enormous on the area. Last year, approximately $250,000 was brought into the community during tournament week, and in the eight-year history, it’s brought in a total of $2.25 million into Edwardsville and the surrounding area.

Tournament treasurer Paul Abert described his job as being the facilitator of the money for the tournament and attested to the enormous impact that the event brings to Edwardsville.

“Certainly, in my capacity, in the comments made today in the press conference, I can attest to the broad support we get from individuals, businesses, municipalities throughout the area,” Abert said. “And thank goodness we have that. Otherwise, the tournament wouldn’t be successful. But it’s sort of my job just to try to keep the flow of that happening.”

And that economic impact brings a lot of positivity to the local community.

“It really is,” Abert said, “and Dave (Lipe, the tournament director) does a great job being able to tell that story, tell it to the municipalities, certainly to the hotels here in our area that benefit directly. But we think that support is ongoing, not only during the week or so of the tournament, but it’s ongoing throughout the year. Dave’s programs, both at the boy and girl tennis level at the high school, bring in a countless number of folks to the community throughout the entire year. So, the more we can attract tennis-loving people, the more folks will be here, and we think we’ll continue to have that positive impact.”

Illinois 112th District Representative Katie Stuart, who represents the city in the Illinois General Assembly, agreed that the economic impact to the area is positive.

“Obviously, there’s the economic impact, which is wonderful,” Stuart said. “People are coming here, spending their dollars here, staying in our hotels, eating in our restaurants. Obviously, that’s good. But I think it’s also really important that, kind of goodwill, and the word of mouth that will spread about how great it is here. I think people will come here, they might eat like at Edgewild, over here, and then hear about Cleveland Heath downtown, and then go have a drink at Big Daddy’s, and just get to see the entire city, and maybe walk down Main Street, and visit some of our new little shops and things like that.

“But I just think this is such a gem of a community, and not just Edwardsville,” Stuart continued. “Collinsville is on the move and growing, as well, too. There are great places there, so hopefully, people that come here will have an opportunity to branch out and see the general area.”

