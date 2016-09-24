EDWARDSVILLE– The eclectic, unique and inspired joined together to celebrate art in its many forms at the annual Edwardsville Art Fair this weekend at Edwardsville City Park.

The juried fine art show, led by the community’s beloved Edwardsville Art Center, celebrates the work of artists from around the area and beyond. Between the live entertainment on the bandstand including dance groups, choirs and other musicians and the delicious dishes from restaurants like Source Juicery, Sacred Grounds Café, County Seat Café and more, the Edwardsville Art Fair is the place to be during the first weekend of autumn.

Mark Arnold and Andrew Koester, two SIUE graduate students and ceramic sculptors who shared a booth together at the fair, are using this fair as a learning experience as professional artists.

“I think these fairs are not just good for local artists, but the community to learn about art,” Arnold said. “It’s a good way to bring it to people who would have come to this and not seen the art in the first place.”

“I like that [ceramics] is a very direct medium, Koester said. “It responds to everything you do, which I really connect with.

Guests were able to enjoy, purchase and dine at the art fair after 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23. The exhibits closed at 10 p.m. that night and reopened on Saturday at 11 a.m. for a full day of activities.

It can not be encouraged enough that guests at the fair take the time to speak with the artists. Inquire about their inspirations, the highlights of their medium or just ask how their day is going. Through their creations, they reveal their soul to the world and it is always positive to hear that their work has not gone unappreciated, regardless of whether one chooses to make a purchase.

Exhibits and activities will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, so there is still plenty of time to take a gander around the park grounds and celebrate art at its finest.

