The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that 2006 World Series MVP David Eckstein will be featured as the headline speaker at their 26th Annual Christian Day at the Ballpark on Sunday, August 7th.

The Cardinals host Atlanta for a 1:15pm game and afterwards the postgame program will be emceed by team broadcaster Ricky Horton with Eckstein and current players sharing their testimonies of faith.

“Christian Day is a wonderful day of faith and baseball that we look forward to every summer. This year we are extremely honored to have David Eckstein joining us at Busch Stadium to share his incredible story,” said Joe Strohm, Vice President of Ticket Sales via press release.

Eckstein played in St. Louis from 2005-07 and overall spent ten seasons in the big league (Angels, Cardinals, Blue Jays, Diamondbacks and Padres). He was a member of the Angels first World Series championship team in 2002 and won another ring with the Cardinals in 2006 when he was named World Series Most Valuable Player. The two-time MLB All-Star played in 1,311 games, posting a career batting average of .280, hit 35 home runs with 392 RBI and stole 123 bases. He finished fourth in the A.L. Rookie of the Year balloting in 2001 and received league MVP votes in 2002 and 2005.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, fans can visit cardinals.com/christianday. Both individual and group tickets are available for the event through this page. All fans are invited to stay for the postgame program, regardless of ticket type.

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports