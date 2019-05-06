BELLEVILLE — Eckert’s says it is in the business of making memories. With more than 175 years of tradition and seven generations of Eckert’s behind our farms, "we know how important family is. We also know firsthand how easy it is to get caught up in the day-to-day—between work, soccer practice and errands, there’s hardly any time left for the fun stuff."

"That’s why we decided to center our spring campaign around slowing down and making time for what -- or who -- matters most: the memories we make with those we love. We’re calling on families and individuals throughout the region to take the pledge to #MakeMoreMemories this summer, and to share those experiences to encourage others to do the same," the company said.

"In developing our campaign, we realized taking time out is harder for some than others. So, for the first time in our 175 years, we’ve launched membership packages which allow visitors to get more out of our farms with discounted entry, year-round field access, and exclusive coupons, experiences, and gifts," the company continued.

Membership packages range from $30-100 and include field access passes, admission to the Millstadt Farm, coupons, free gifts, and exclusive experiences. Plus, early birds who take advantage of the new packages will get 50% off on Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11, just in time for the launch of Pick Your Own Strawberries which will take place on May 11.

And members won’t have to wait long for their first exclusive experience: Eckert’s Strawberry Social includes perks like a free wristband for rides and activities and samples of strawberry treats.

More information can be found at Eckerts.com/membership.

