EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Community Foundation announced Tuesday, July 1, 2025, that it is awarding the City of Edwardsville $1.35 million to help fulfill the wishes of a family whose business served the community for nearly a century.

The David Kriege Family entrusted ECF with the gift and a directive to use it to improve the quality of life in Edwardsville, ECF Chair Rich Walker said. David Kriege, who died in 2022, was the last member of his family to operate Kriege Hardware, a business fixture in downtown Edwardsville from 1920 to 2011. The gift specified three areas of interest: recreation, preservation and beautification.

“ECF has been a part of nearly every major park project in the City and we are thrilled to be able to be the conduit for these important projects that will benefit the area for generations to come,” Walker said. “I look forward to even more opportunities.” Mayor Risavy said the City is grateful for the gift and the opportunity to honor the Kriege family’s intent with projects that can be enjoyed by everyone in the community. “We are excited to be able to move forward with these projects, and appreciate the ECF’s faith in the City to advance works that are a fitting tribute to this longtime Edwardsville family,” he said. One additional project also was funded, Walker said.

Consistent with the donor’s intent, ECF approved a $45,000 grant for a historic project to be named by the Historic Preservation Commission through the City Council, Walker said. More details will be released as plans for the projects proceed.

Mayor Art Risavy and the Edwardsville City Council have identified three projects to honor the Kriege family’s legacy and generosity:

Construction of an All Abilities Playground (up to $600,000)

Creation of Crocker Gardens Park on an empty lot the City purchased at 211 S. Benton Street (up to $165,000)

Green space enhancement of another recent City acquisition, the parcel at Gerber Road and Governors’ Parkway (up to $540,000)

