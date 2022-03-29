ALTON - Attorney Ebony R. Huddleston filed her nominating petitions for Madison County Circuit Judge on March 22, 2022, in Springfield, Ill.

“I want to thank the citizens who have supported me during the petition campaign and for their encouragement to run for the position of Madison County Circuit Judge. This is a dream that I have prepared for my entire professional career. My journey consists of helping others to succeed in achieving their best outcomes. If elected to serve as Madison County Circuit Judge, I pledge to conduct my courtroom with compassion, understanding, integrity, and to treat every individual who appears before me with dignity and respect, regardless of their circumstances,” said Ebony Huddleston.

Ebony is a graduate of Alton Senior High School and was selected as valedictorian of her class. She received her Bachelor of Arts degrees in English, Accounting, and Spanish from Xavier University of Louisiana where she graduated Magna Cum Laude. She earned her Juris Doctor degree from Ohio Northern University with a specialization in Bankruptcy Law. While attending law school, Ebony clerked for a federal bankruptcy judge and served as a law clerk with the law firm of Farrell, Hamilton & Julian, P.C. in Godfrey, Illinois. She also worked with Arthur Andersen, LLP in St. Louis, Mo. for four years in the tax, audit, and business consulting practice areas while in college.

Upon graduating, she was hired as a full-time attorney and later promoted to Assistant Vice President of Farrell, Hamilton & Julian, P.C. Some of her practice areas include civil litigation, bankruptcy, tax litigation, estate planning, and business organizations. She has argued cases in front of the Illinois 5th District Appellate Court, the Illinois Department of Revenue Board of Appeals, the Internal Revenue Service Appeals Office, and the United States Tax Court and won.

During her time at Farrell, Hamilton & Julian, P.C., Huddleston worked directly with the reputable and distinguished former partners of the firm, the late J. Thomas Long and John A. Farrell.

In 2018, Huddleston started The Law Office of Ebony R. Huddleston, P.C. in Alton, IL. She is licensed to practice in Illinois, Southern District of Illinois, Central District of Illinois, and the U.S. Tax Court. In addition to practicing law, Ebony has also taught in the paralegal program at Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey. She is a member of the American Bar Association, Illinois State Bar Association, and presently sits on the General Practice, Solo and Small Firm Section Council, Standing Committee on Racial & Ethnic Minorities in the Law, Standing Committee on the Rural Practice Initiative, and Steering Committee for Racial Inequality of the Illinois State Bar Association. She has participated in ISBA Conclaves on Professionalism.

Always valuing the importance of volunteerism and community enhancement, Ebony has served on the board of directors for the Alton YWCA and Boys & Girls Club, United Way Allocations Committee, Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club, Madison County Bar Association, and Alton-Wood River Bar Association. She currently sits on the board of directors of the Clayton and Virginia Williams Foundation Justice Advocacy Group, Land of Lincoln Legal Aid, Alton Memorial Hospital, and Vice President of IMPACT CIL (Center for Independent Living) in Alton, Ill.

Ebony resides in Alton, Ill. with her daughter, Arianna.

