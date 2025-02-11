Ebony Lewis and Nathan Lewis.Ebony Lewis and Nathan Lewis of Godfrey met on August 18, 2018, and have shared significant milestones, including when they wed on January 17, 2025.

In the submission, Ebony Lewis expressed what makes their relationship special, stating, "Our ability to grow together and apart. Realizing that life is short and not fearing the unknown of our future together."

The couple also reflected on a cherished memory from their anniversary trip to Orange Beach in 2024, where they became engaged and discovered they were expecting a child during the same weekend.

