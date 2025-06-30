WOOD RIVER — Drake Champlin, a recent graduate of East Alton Wood River High School, signed his letter of intent Monday, June 30, 2025, to wrestle for the McKendree Bearcats, continuing a decorated wrestling career.

Champlin, one of the most accomplished wrestlers in EAWR history, secured the Class 1A state championship at 215 pounds during his senior year with a 7-3 victory over Jeremiah Luke of Lena Winslow.

He finished the season with a 43-1 record and was a four-time Illinois High School Association state finals qualifier. Over his high school career, Champlin amassed 172 wins, setting a school record. He was also the state runner-up in his junior year.

“Coaching him these past four years has been the highlight of my coaching career,” said EAWR wrestling coach Tim Donohoo. “Drake is the hardest-working kid I have had the privilege of coaching. Once Drake gets into the college practice room, he will blossom.”

Champlin recently competed in Virginia Beach, where he went 6-0 in the college division, and at the Midwest Nationals, posting a 7-0 record.

In addition to wrestling, Champlin was a standout football player, beginning at age five.

He served as team captain during his junior and senior seasons and earned All-Conference honors as a sophomore and junior. In his senior year, he recorded 63 total tackles. He also excelled as a baseball pitcher.

“Today is awesome to see my friends and family come here for my signing,” Champlin said. “The coaches at McKendree are why I signed with McKendree; they push me hard and have the talent to make me work hard, and it’s close to home.”

Champlin plans to major in physical education and special education at McKendree University, a Division II school competing in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

The Bearcats’ men’s wrestling head coach is James Kisgen, who has developed the team into a top-10 NCAA Division II program with multiple All-American honors and individual national champions. Kisgen joined McKendree after serving as dean of students and assistant wrestling coach at Lindenwood University.

