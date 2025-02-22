IHSA State Champion EAWR Drake Champlin

CHAMPAIGN — Drake Champlin of EAWR has claimed the title of Class 1A 215-pound IHSA State Champion after securing a 7-3 decision over Jeremiah Luke in the championship match held over the weekend.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

This victory marks Champlin as the first state champion for EAWR since Zac Blasioli won the title in 2017.

Champlin is a Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for the Oilers.

Champlin's path to the championship began on Thursday, where he showcased his skill with a dominant 16-0 technical fall win against Brody O’Connor of Clifton in the first round of the finals. He continued his strong performance in the quarterfinals, pinning Ryan Darnell of Quincy Notre Dame at the 4:52 mark. In the semifinals, Champlin defeated John Keigher of Cole City by an 8-1 decision, setting up the final match.

Before reaching the state finals, Champlin triumphed in both the regional and sectional competitions. He won the sectional championship in Carterville by technical fall against Keller Stocks of Mt. Zion, finishing that match 16-0. At the regional level, he achieved victory by pinning Dane Olmstead of Freeburg at Roxana.

Champlin's journey to the state championship comes after a second-place finish in the previous year, where he lost a close match to Noah Wenzel of Dakota by a 7-4 decision.

Throughout his wrestling career, Champlin has earned several accolades, including Rookie of the Year in his freshman year and Most Valuable Wrestler in his sophomore year. He also broke the school record for most wins, surpassing his own record the following year and achieving a milestone of 100 wins during his junior year, where he was also recognized as the Most Valuable Player and received the 110% Award.

In addition to his wrestling achievements, Champlin has a notable football background, having played for 12 years since the age of five. He served as a captain during his junior and senior years and earned All-Conference honors in both his sophomore and junior seasons, finishing his senior season with 63 total tackles.

More like this: