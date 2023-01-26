WOOD RIVER - East Alton-Wood River junior Devon Green recently had outstanding performances in the Carlinville Tournament and is a key to the Oilers' boys' basketball success in 2022-2023.

The Oilers' Devon GreenKevin Gockel is Green's coach with the Oilers. Green said so far, one of the highlights has been winning the Carlinville Tournament Championship.

Green has devoted eight years to basketball and he said he believes playing sports has shown him that "what you put into a sport or activity is what you get back. With hard work, you can achieve anything."

The East Alton-Wood River star said he also wants to play basketball in college and study to become an aerospace engineer.

Green is an overall athlete and also is a forward on the Oilers' boys' soccer team.

